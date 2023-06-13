Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Declines By 60.8%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Shiseido had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

