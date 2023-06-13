Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Decreases By 64.7%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSR stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. TSR has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

