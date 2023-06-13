Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Decreases By 72.7%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:USGOW opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

