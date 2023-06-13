Short Interest in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Grows By 315.2%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTEN opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

