Short Interest in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Grows By 315.2%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ UTEN opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.
