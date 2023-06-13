Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $59.37 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 in the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

