Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

