Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires Shares of 153 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

HON stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

