Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires Shares of 2,500 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

