Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Shares of 238 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

