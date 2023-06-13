Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $27,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 796,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 379,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 878,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

