Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $26,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.