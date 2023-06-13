Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $35,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.