Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Okta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

