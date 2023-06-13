Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases New Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $3,956,184.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,184.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,061,649 shares of company stock worth $13,579,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

