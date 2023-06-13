Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases Shares of 272 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $224.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

