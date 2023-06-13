Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes $27,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,083,000 after buying an additional 1,226,894 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,434,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.