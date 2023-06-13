Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

