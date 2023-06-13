Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

