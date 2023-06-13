SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,906 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,569,000 after purchasing an additional 108,937 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,140,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $267.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $267.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

