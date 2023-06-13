SJA Financial Advisory LLC Invests $11.67 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $434.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.82 and a 200-day moving average of $405.11. The company has a market cap of $323.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.