SJA Financial Advisory LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- Palantir Technologies Stock Surge: Momentum Shift Ahead?
- Extreme Networks Surges 15.86% In May, Continues Momentum In June
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Supermicro Computer: Can This AI Winner Continue Its Run?
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.