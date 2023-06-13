SJA Financial Advisory LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

