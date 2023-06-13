SJA Financial Advisory LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. United Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 60,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 302,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,292 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

