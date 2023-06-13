SJA Financial Advisory LLC Invests $7.79 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 166,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEMG opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.