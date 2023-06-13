SJA Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

