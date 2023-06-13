SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 7,373 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,691,000. WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.73 and its 200 day moving average is $221.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

