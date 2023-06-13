SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

