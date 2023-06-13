SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 279,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 15.5% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

