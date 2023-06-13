SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 279,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 15.5% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

