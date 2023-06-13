SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.