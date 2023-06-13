SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

