Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.6 %

SMAR stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

