Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 241,989 shares of company stock worth $34,800,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.