Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) vs. American Express (NYSE:AXP) Financial Comparison

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 4 7 5 0 2.06

American Express has a consensus target price of $174.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A American Express $52.86 billion 2.44 $7.51 billion $9.51 18.26

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Volatility and Risk

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25% American Express 13.00% 29.44% 3.26%

Summary

American Express beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other. The USCS segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards to U.S consumers. The CS segment offers proprietary corporate and small business cards and provides services to U.S. businesses, including payment and expense management, banking and non-card financing products. The ICS segment focuses on a range of proprietary consumer, small business and corporate cards outside the United States. It also provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and loyalty coalition businesses. The GMNS segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and op

