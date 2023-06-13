Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Sodexo Trading Up 0.5 %
Sodexo stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
