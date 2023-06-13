Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Trading Up 0.5 %

Sodexo stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.