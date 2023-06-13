Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $17.00 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.
About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
