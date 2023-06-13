Sourceless Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $591.24 million and $2,585.88 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,193.86 or 1.00041557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02815183 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,586.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.