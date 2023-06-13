S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $385.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

