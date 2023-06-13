S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 3.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $385.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

