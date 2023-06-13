SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

