SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 270,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.