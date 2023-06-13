Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

