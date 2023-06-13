Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.