Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Position Lessened by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of Stem worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem Trading Up 10.5 %

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock worth $297,875 in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STEM opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.