Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,001,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after buying an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

