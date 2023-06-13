Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,001,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

