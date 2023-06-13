STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
TUG opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $27.60.
