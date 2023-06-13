STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TUGN opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $23.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.2136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Get Rating ) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,877 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 45.73% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

