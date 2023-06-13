STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ TUGN opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $23.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.2136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN)
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.