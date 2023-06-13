Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $105.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.