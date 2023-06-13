Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $25.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KURA. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $881.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.87. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

