Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sabre Call Options (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,279 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 5,572 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Sabre has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

