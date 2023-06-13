StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.9 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.36.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.