StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

