StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.55. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.21.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
