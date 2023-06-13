StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.55. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

